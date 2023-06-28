RCD, KP Governor partner to provide free dental care to children

Peshawar - Rahman College of Dentistry (RCD) and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali have partnered to provide free dental treatment to children in government schools in Peshawar.

The partnership aims to address the lack of accessible dental care for children in the province. The announcement was made after a meeting of an RCD delegation led by Principal Ghulam Rasool, Vice-Principal Samiullah, and other officials at the Governor House on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, RCD will establish free dental camps in government schools and offer a range of dental treatments, including fillings, extractions, and cleanings, at no cost. A formal agreement in this regard will be signed after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

This partnership is a significant development for children’s oral health, as dental care is often considered the most expensive form of healthcare worldwide. The free dental camps will provide much-needed access to dental care for children.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the efforts of RCD in this regard and pledged to provide all possible support, including financial assistance, to this initiative. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zabir Ali, will provide a list of government schools where RCD will establish free dental camps, offering much-needed dental treatment for children.

In addition to providing free dental treatments, the partnership will also raise awareness about dental care. This will help ensure that children in Peshawar have the knowledge and skills they need to maintain good oral health.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Vice Principal Dr Samiullah emphasized that dental treatment is often considered the most expensive form of healthcare. He stated that approximately 90 per cent of the population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lacks access to adequate dental care.

The vice principal further mentioned that along with providing free dental treatments, awareness about dental care will be integrated into the curriculum of government schools.