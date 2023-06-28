Religion and Democracy  

Religion and faith, especially Islam, whose Prophet PBUH stressed the importance of its practises according to the Holy Quran for the betterment of human beings, with the objective of spreading peace and tolerance for members of other faiths, There is no space for extremism or cults in Islam, which unfortunately we have inherited from centuries of living in India, where Hindu Fundamentalist practises of creating Brahmins and Dalits, where nobility is inherited by birth, instead of the practises of an individual, Unfortunately, instead of practising the teachings of Islam, it has been exploited by dictators, usurpers, and colonial powers to sow seeds of discord and division with the objective of dividing and ruling.

The Democratic Welfare State MAJ envisioned was to be based on democracy, with self-rule and all state institutions subservient to the Constitution, with no role in politics for the paid civil and uniformed public office holders. The Muslim majority was expected to incorporate Islamic concepts of justice, tolerance, and equality into the Constitution. The First Constituent Assembly was dismissed by the nexus of Ghulam Mohd, Iskandar Mirza, Ayub Khan, and the judiciary, which sanctified the illegal dissolution based on the doctrine of Necessity. A new Constituent Assembly was selected, which approved the 1956 Constitution.

His June 14, 1948, address to Staff College Quetta is on record. It is the practise of democracy that makes a state democratic, not mere rhetorical claims of being democratic. None of the three monotheistic religions—Islam, Judaism, and Christianity—spread hatred, discord, division, bias, or promote resort to violence and murder of members of other faiths, or with individuals or groups having differing political ideologies, ethnicities, etc.

Repetitive political engineering projects have only resulted in creating Frankenstein, who comes back to haunt the state with devastating impact on the economy. On May 9, 2023, this country witnessed the unthinkable, with political activists attacking defence installations that are essential for our survival.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.