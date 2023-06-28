Rupee gains 71 paisas in interbank

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 71 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs285.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.70. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290 respectively. The price of the Euro went up by 71 paisas to close at Rs 312.93 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.99, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 364.13 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 365.18. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 19 pasias each to close at Rs 77.86 and Rs 76.25 respectively.