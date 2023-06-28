Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Second Russian ship with crude oil reaches Karachi

Second Russian ship with crude oil reaches Karachi
Monitoring Desk
June 28, 2023
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Russian ship Clyde Noble load­ed with crude oil docked at Karachi port, bringing the second shipment of oil. The ship is currently anchored in the outer anchorage which is Ka­rachi Port. As per routine all ships ar­rive at the outer anchorage first from where the KPT pilot locks and berths the ship in the port channel.

According to the details, the Rus­sian ship anchored with crude oil in the port limits, as soon as the berthing plan of the ship is finalized, the work of bringing the ship to the oil pier will be start­ed. Earlier, the first Rus­sian ship carrying crude oil had arrived in Paki­stan on June 11, 2023, the Russian ship Pure Point reached Karachi port, 45 thousand metric tons of oil was loaded in the 183-meter-long Russian ship. When the first Rus­sian ship reached Paki­stan, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif also shared a twee in which he men­tioned fulfilling another promise to the nation.

Monitoring Desk

