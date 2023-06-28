Sindh imposes ban on forced collection of hides

KARACHI-The Sindh government issued a code of conduct ahead of Eid ul Azha, banning the forceful collection of hides of sacrificial animals and also without the permission of the commissioner and the deputy commissioner.

The Sindh's Home Department issued a notification in this regard which said that the government has imposed Section 144 in the province on the occasion of Eid ul Adha — which will be celebrated across the country on June 29 to July 1.

Moreover, a ban has also been imposed on setting up camps to collect the hides and the use of banners for such purposes, said the notification.

Here is the code of conduct issued: Collection of hides without permission from the Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners is not allowed. It is to be ensured that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs are strictly followed while granting such permissions.

Permissions granted to those already holding permission for collection of hide on the Eid-ul-Azha 2021/2022 shall be valid for Eid-ul-Azha in the year 2023. Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners shall ensure that only registered charities/madaris and philanthropic organisations are permitted and no banned Organisations get/retain permission or collect hides under the garb of some other name. Setting up camps for the collection of hides and the use of banners for such purposes is banned. The use of flags and loudspeaker(s) on vehicles and buildings for making announcements regarding the collection of hides is prohibited. Collection of hides by force is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Those permitted collection and transport of the collected hides shall carry permission and an ID card during such activities. Those violating any condition shall have the hides confiscated which shall be donated/disposed of by commissioners/deputy commissioners and given to the reputed charitable organisation(s). That Law enforcement Agencies under order/intimation from District Administrations may conduct checks on the spot for ensuring compliance. Ban on carrying weapons shall strictly be implemented. (Licensed weapons all permissions issued by the Home Department to carry weapons will remain suspended during this period). Any person violating any of the conditions shall be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of law.