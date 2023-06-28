Sindh to receive pre-monsoon rains on Eid ul Azha

KARACHI-The Meteorological Office on Tuesday has predicted scattered dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall on Thursday, June 29, coinciding with the first day of Eid ul Adha in most districts of Sindh.

On the second day of Eid ul Adha, Friday, the Karachi division is anticipated to experience scattered rainfall.

Beginning Tuesday evening, the pre-monsoon rains that have been affecting Punjab and northeast Balochistan are likely to extend to certain areas of Sindh. According to a weather report from the Meteorological Office, dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall are expected in Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jacobabad,

Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts, as the weather system influences these regions starting on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, isolated occurrences of dust storms, thunderstorms, and rainfall are anticipated in the districts of Kashmore, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Sanghar, Larkana, and Dadu in Sindh. Scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain predicted in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matyari, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts on June 29 (Thursday), the first day of Eid ul Adha. The weather department has forecast scattered dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls in Dadu, Jamshoro, Matyari, Tharparker and Umerkot districts on Friday – the second day of the Eid.

Moreover, scattered dust thunderstorm and rain are expected in Karachi division and Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Ghotki, Sukkur, Noshehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad. Tando Allah Yar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Mirpur Khas and Sangar districts.