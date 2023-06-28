Spray campaign against Congo virus continues

Mohmand - On the instructions of the Director General of Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spray campaign to protect animals against the Congo virus in the Mohmand tribal district has been successfully ongoing since Tuesday.

According to Murad Ali, the District Director of Livestock, thousands of animals have been sprayed during the campaign since June 5.

Under the guidance of the DG Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the supervision of District Director of Livestock Murad Ali, along with Focal Person Dr Nizar Ali, the cattle markets in all tehsils of Mohmand district and various areas have been visited to conduct door-to-door spray operations against the Congo virus. The spraying campaign for animal rescue and safety has been successfully ongoing since June 5, with thousands of animals already treated. District Director Murad Ali acknowledged the challenging circumstances of extremely hot weather and limited resources, yet the campaign continues to progress. Residents have praised the commendable performance of the Livestock Department officials.