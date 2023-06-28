Suspected robber killed in police encounter

Rawalpindi-A suspected robber was killed in an encounter with police in the New Town area, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

However, the two other accomplices of the robbers managed to escape from the scene whereas a cop also remained unhurt because of the bullet-proof jacket he was wearing.

The deceased robber was identified as Zia Ur Rehman alias Jamal Foqa, who along with his gang was involved in a series of cases of dacoity, murder, attempted murder, motorcycle snatching and terrorism in twin cities, he added. Police seized weapons and a stolen motorcycle from the crime scene.

According to Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the police spokesman, a team of Police Station New Town was on routine patrol in the New Town area in the wee hours on Tuesday when the cops spotted 3 suspects riding on a motorcycle. The cops signaled the bike riders to stop for checking but they opened fire on a police party, he said, adding that the cops also retaliated and shot and injured a suspect. The two other accomplices of the injured robber managed to escape from the scene. A cop also was hit by a bullet into chest fired by robbers but luckily, he was safe due to bulletproof jacket.

The police rushed the injured suspect to hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding. Police also recovered a pistol with bullets and motorcycle from possession of the suspected robber who was identified as Zia Ur Rehman. All the senior police officers including SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi reached at the spot and reviewed the situation, the spokesman said. He said police launched a search operation for arrest of the fleeing robbers. He said that the gang was also involved in injuring a cop in Pirwadhai area in a firing incident.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the team of Station House Officer Police Station New Town Sub Inspector Raja Aizaz Azeem for hunting down a robber most wanted. He said that those involved in attacking the citizens and cops of Rawalpindi police can’t be spared from the grip of the police.