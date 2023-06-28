Symposium held on psychological wellbeing of working women

PESHAWAR - A health awareness symposium with focus on ‘Psychological & physical well-being of working women’ was held here at National Incubation Centre (NIC) Peshawar with clinical experts discussing on pressing issues threatening physical & mental health of female folk.

The activity was organised by Ms Saira Qureshi, Executive Board Member Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) KP Chapter, with sponsorship by US Mission in collaboration with Pak-US Alumni Network (PUAN), says a press release.

US Consul General Peshawar, Panfilo Marques attended the gathering as guest of honour along with his team including Ms Monica Davis (Public Affairs Officer) and others, the press release added.

The event was also joined by Ms Rakhshanda Naz, Ombudsperson KP for Women Harassment at Workplace, who is also a Human Rights activist & Social Development expert.

“It was a one of its kind health awareness symposium held in Peshawar where clinical expert dwelt upon issues badly impacting women health,” said Saira Qureshi who is a Woman Entrepreneur owning Subrung Fashion, IVLP alumna, SABIT alumna and Ex-Executive member Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Peshawar (WCCIP).

The recent happenings like COVID-19 infection and its stress on mental health of people, prevailing financial stress and climate change like recent incidents of sever heat waves since last few years are affecting the health of women who in a bid to take care of their families in all such stresses, ignoring their own self, observed Saira.

She said this activity was a pilot project started from Peshawar and its scope would be widened with passage of time by replicating in other areas besides involving students who also need counselling for avoiding stress of studies on their mental and physical health, counselling sessions for women entrepreneurs and etc.

Practicing specialist doctors joined the session as panellists and experts where women health pressing issues were discussed in conversations and later audiences’ question were addressed in Q&A session. A large number of audience almost 100 plus women and men joined the event from different walks of life.