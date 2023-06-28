Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Tenure of 15th NA is set to complete by 13th August

Tenure of 15th NA is set to complete by 13th August
Our Staff Reporter
June 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -   As the tenure of 15th National Assembly is set to complete by 13th August, the parliamentary lead­ers of treasury benches will soon decide the last agenda items including important legislation after the Eid-ul-Azha. The parliamentary leaders of trea­sury benches will hold a meeting with national as­sembly speaker Raja Perviaz Ashraf to deliberate on agenda items, parliamentary sources told The Nation. The lawmakers, as per the previous prac­tice, do not frequently attend the proceedings of the national assembly in the last days to preparations of the elections. Whereas, the last week the MNAs prefer to speak on the point of orders related to their constituencies. The leader of opposition in the national assembly Raja Riaz and leader of the house Shehbaz Sharif will deliberate over the name care­taker prime minister by the end of tenure.

Our Staff Reporter

