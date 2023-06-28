Three killed, many injured in road accident near Sann  

HYDERABAD - Three persons including a couple lost their lives and as many were injured in a road accident on the Indus Highway near the rural town Sann in Jamshoro district on Tuesday evening.According to the police, a car traveling from Karachi to Larkana lost control and overturned on the highway, killing 50 years old Dr Sikandar Ali Shaikh, his wife Ghulam Fatima Shaikh and the car driver. The injured include Adnan Shaikh, his wife Musarat Naz and their son 12 years old Sudesh Shaikh. The injured were initially taken to Taluka Hospital Manjhand from where they were referred to Liaquat University Hospital.