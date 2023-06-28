Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Three terrorists pipped in Bajaur IBO: ISPR
6:04 PM | June 28, 2023
The security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Inayat Qilla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the army’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated the IBO was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the Inayat Qila area of ​​Bajaur. During which there was a exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of the terrorists, including their commander Shafi.

Arms and ammunition were also seized, the ISPR said, adding that the dead were involved in terror activities including attacks on security forces.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

