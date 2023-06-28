Two outlaws held after shootout

FAISALABAD - A team of dolphin force arrested two dacoits in injured condition after a shootout near Madan­pura, Narrwala road on Tuesday. According to po­lice sources, a team of dol­phin force stopped two suspected motorcyclists near Sheranwala Chowk, Madanpura on Narrwala road but they accelerated the motorcycle by resort­ing to fire on the police party. The police also re­taliated which inflicted injuries to both persons and police arrested them. The outlaws were identi­fied as Jawad s/o Ghulam Sarwar and Umair. They are residents of Wali­pura, Narrwala road. The injured criminals were shifted to Allied Hospital by a Rescue 1122 team.