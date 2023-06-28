US acknowledges Pakistan's steps to counter terrorism

WASHINGTON - The US State Department Monday acknowledged Pa­kistani measures to counter terrorism as the South Asian nation slammed the United States and India for a ‘one-sid­ed’ statement issued after President Joe Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the two countries demanded Islamabad take steps to make sure that Paki­stani soil is not being used in “launching terror attacks”.During his press confer­ence Monday, US State De­partment spokesperson Matthew Miller said Amer­ica recognises that Paki­stan has taken some im­portant steps to counter terrorist groups in line with the completion of its Financial Action Task Force action plans.

“...We remain committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks over the years, he highlighted.

Miller said at the same time; however, the US has also been consistent on the importance of Pakistan continuing to take steps to permanently disband all terrorist groups.

“And we will raise the issue regularly with Pa­kistani officials, and will continue to work together to counter mutual terrorist threats,” the spokesperson added.

In response to the strong­ly-worded statement, Pa­kistan on Monday had summoned an American diplomat to the Foreign Of­fice to lodge a protest.

“The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs this evening and a de­marche was made to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement,” the For­eign Office said.

The FO said Pakistan’s concerns and disappoint­ment at the “unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the Joint Statement were conveyed to the US side”.

It was stressed that the US should refrain from is­suing statements that may be construed as encour­agement of India’s baseless and politically-motivated narrative against Pakistan, it added.

The FO communique also emphasised that count­er-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and US had been progressing well and that an enabling envi­ronment, centred around trust and understanding, was imperative to further solidifying bilateral ties be­tween the two countries.

Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto-Zardari and De­fence Minister Khawaja Asif also rejected the US-India joint statement, with the latter saying that “terror­ism entered Pakistan be­cause it acted as an ally of the United States in the war on terrorism”.