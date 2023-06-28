US blasts harassment of Pak-origin reporter for questioning Modi on HRs

WASHINGTON - The White House has con­demned the online harass­ment of Sabrina Siddiqui, an American journalist of Pakistani origin who asked India’s Prime Min­ister Narendra Modi about his Hindu nationalist gov­ernment’s human rights record when he visited the White House last week.

“We’re aware of the re­ports of that harassment. It’s unacceptable, and we absolutely condemn any harassment of journal­ists anywhere, under any circumstances,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said about the on­line harassment of Ms. Siddiqui, who works for The Wall Street Journal, a leading financial news­paper. Sabrina’s mother is a Pakistani and her fa­ther was born in India but raised in Pakistan.

Referring to Ms. Sid­diqui’s online harassment by pro-Modi Indians, Kir­by said, “That’s just com­pletely unacceptable, and it’s antithetical to the prin­ciples of democracy that … were on display last week during the state visit.”

White House Press Sec­retary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden admin­istration is “committed to the freedom of the press, which is why we held a (joint) press conference last Thursday” with US President Joe Biden and Modi, during the Indian premier’s official two-day state visit.

During the press confer­ence, Ms. Siddiqui asked the Hindu leader what steps he was taking “to im­prove the rights of Mus­lims and other minorities” in India and “to uphold free speech.”

“Our Constitution and our government and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say de­liver, regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender – there is absolutely no space for any discrimina­tion (in my government),” Modi said in response.

Before becoming prime minister, Modi was banned from the U.S. for the role he played in the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which some 2,000 peo­ple, most of them Mus­lims, were killed. Since taking office in 2014, he’s faced criticism for aspects of his human rights re­cord, including censor­ing journalists and strip­ping autonomy from the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following her exchange with Modi, Ms. Siddiqui has been the target of on­line abuse, mainly from the prime minister’s allies in India.

The Wall Street Journal responded to the attacks in a statement Monday calling Siddiqui “a respect­ed journalist known for her integrity and unbiased reporting. This harass­ment of our reporter is un­acceptable, and we strong­ly condemn it.”

The South Asian Journal­ists Association also de­fended Siddiqui. “We want to express our continued support of our colleague @SabrinaSiddiqui who, like many South Asian and female journalists, is expe­riencing harassment for simply doing her job,” the group said on Twitter.