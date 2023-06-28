WSSP finalises cleanliness operation plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Peshawar - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has finalized its operational plan for maintaining cleanliness during Eid-ul- Azha in Peshawar city. The plan aims to effectively manage the collection and disposal of sacrificial animals’ waste from 65 urban union councils. With the support of 3250 sanitary staff and 680 vehicles, the waste will be transported to the designated Shamshato dumping site.

The plan was approved in a meeting chaired by Dr Hassan Nasir, the CEO of WSSP. Several key officials, including General Manager Operations Engn Turab Shah, Zonal Managers, solid waste managers, and other staff members, were also present during the meeting. To ensure the availability of staff, leaves for all management and operation personnel have been cancelled during the Eid period.

In preparation for the operation, WSSP has procured all the necessary equipment and materials, including lime, tools, equipment, and chemicals for spray and fumigation at the transfer stations and dumping sites. An awareness drive is also underway, with community awareness teams displaying banners and distributing pamphlets on major roads, squares, and parks to educate the public about proper waste disposal methods and locations.

To discourage open dumping, WSSP, in collaboration with the district government, has distributed biodegradable shopping bags among the masses. The Citizen Liaison Cell of WSSP has engaged local Ulama to help educate people about the importance of cleanliness and proper waste disposal.

At the designated dumping site, a pit measuring 200 feet long and 90 feet deep has been dug to safely dispose of the waste. Additionally, a team of sanitary staff will patrol the city’s roads and the route leading to the dumping site to ensure cleanliness and promptly clean any waste that may have fallen.

The operation will involve a total of 3250 staff members, including 2890 from WSSP and 360 outsourced staff. This includes sanitary workers, Katta Kullis, helpers, drivers, supervisors, and municipal inspectors. Primary and secondary operations will be carried out using a fleet of 320 WSSP-owned vehicles and 360 vehicles, respectively. The fleet consists of various vehicles such as pickups, mini dumpers, bike-loaders, tractors, compactors, shovels, and multi-loader arm rolls.

The staff and vehicles have been distributed across the city’s five zones. Each zone has been assigned the necessary staff and vehicles to effectively carry out the operation. A total of 25 collection points and transfer stations have been established at strategic locations throughout Peshawar city.