4 killed in various shooting incidents in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - In yet another incident of firing over a property dispute this week in Peshawar, four people were killed and three others injured when two groups exchanged gunfire in Nahqai area near Daudzai police station.

Police reported on Thursday that the deceased were identified as Zeeshan, Jawad, Sikandar, and Sajjad, while three others sustained injuries in the crossfire between the rival groups.

Upon receiving the information, police swiftly responded to the scene and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital.

SP Rural, Inam Jan, stated that in the jurisdiction of Daudzai police station, two rival groups, including Sikandar and Sajjad from one side, and Zeeshan and Jawad from the other, engaged in indiscriminate firing due to a property dispute. The exchange of gunfire resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to three others. Police have gathered evidence, taken statements from eyewitnesses, and launched an investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy that just three days ago, eight individuals, including four children and four women, lost their lives in the Badaber area due to another property dispute.

This latest incident brings the total fatalities related to such disputes in the district to 12 within one week.