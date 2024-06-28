Ambassador of Azerbaijan calls on Abdul Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov Thursday called on Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan. They both discussed various matters of mutual interest including the proposed visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan in days to come. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan told that Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade and business activities with all the countries of Central Asia for which practical efforts have already been initiated. He indicated that States of Central Asia can be beneficiary of Pak China Corridor (CPEC) which will significantly increase economic activities in the region. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan apprised Ambassador of Azerbaijani Khazar Farhadov about his recent visit to Central Asia and the trade agreements held at the Ten Shen Conference in Tajikistan. Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for offering promotion of bilateral cooperation and said that there is a large capacity for manpower from Pakistan in various fields of professional expertise for which steps would be welcomed. Khazar Farhadov reiterated his determination that Pakistan and Azerbaijan will increase bilateral cooperation in various fields and in this regard, the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan will be a milestone.