Amid legal battle, NA body passes proposed amendment to Election Bill

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Thursday passed the proposed amendment to “The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024” amid a controversy revolving around the formation of election tribunals to decide petitions pertaining to February 8 polls.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, MNA, at the Parliament House, Islamabad. The committee considered “The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Ord No V of 2024). The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs briefed the Committee on the proposed amendment to section 140 of the Election Act, 2023. Weeks back, the President had issued an ordinance to pave the way for appointment of retired high court judges in tribunals to settle election related petitions. According to the government, the amendment aims to expedite the settlement of petitions pertaining to elections of the National Assembly, the Senate, provincial assemblies, and local governments. It said due to the workload on serving judges, the proposed amendment seeks to restore the original provision of section 140, making retired high court judges eligible for appointment as members of the Election Tribunal for hearing election petitions related to the National Assembly, the Senate, and Provincial Assemblies. Additionally, for local government elections, amendment proposes making retired district and session judges eligible for appointment as members of the Election Tribunal. However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deems the amendment as mala-fide, saying it aims to deny them justice in the petitions pertaining to the February 8 elections. The matter has now landed in the Supreme Court.

On June 20, the Supreme Court took up an appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC’s) decision regarding the appointment of election tribunals. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the ECP’s appeal. The Commission had sought clarity on whether the ECP or the LHC chief justice has pre-eminence when appointing election tribunals under Section 140 of the Elections Act, 2017. The commission pleaded that on February 14, it requested the LHC CJ for names of serving judges to be appointed as election tribunals as per the mandate of Article 219(c), read with Article 222 of the Constitution and Section 140(3) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The two-member Supreme Court bench sought the formation of a five-judge larger bench to settle the controversy over whether the ECP or the high court should appoint tribunals to decide electoral disputes. The court ignored the ECP request to suspend the LHC pronouncement. The counsel feared that if the judgement remained in the field, it would impede meaningful consultations between the ECP and the LHC chief justice. On May 29, a LHC bench had held that the high court Chief Justice enjoys primacy in the appointment of election tribunals under Section 140 of the Elections Act 2017.

After thorough deliberation, the committee passed the proposed amendment with majority. Besides the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, the meeting was attended by MNAs Raja Osama Sarwar, Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Mahmood Bashir Virk, Saad Waseem, Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Malik Shah, Ms. Izbal Zehri, Naveed Aamir, Ms Nikhat Shakeet Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Ms. Shahida Begum, Secretary Ministry of parliamentary affairs and other senior officers of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Standing Committees namely Energy (Petroleum Division), National Food Security & Research, Rules of Procedure & Privileges, Interior, Information & Broadcasting, Aviation, Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Narcotics Control and Defence elected their chairmen unanimously in maiden meetings held in the Parliament House. The meetings were attended by all the Members of the respective Standing Committees and Chief Whips of the PML(N), PPPP and SIC.

The Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division), unanimously elected Syed Mustafa Mehmood, MNA as its Chairman. His name was proposed by Rai Haider Ali Khan, MNA and seconded by all the members of the Committee; whereas, the Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research unanimously elected Syed Hussain Tariq MNA as its Chairman. His candidature was proposed by Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, MNA and seconded by all the members of the Committee.

The Standing Committees on Rules of Procedure & Privileges and Interior unanimously elected Muhammad Afzal, MNA and Raja Khurrum Shahzad Nawaz, MNAs their Chairmen, respectively in their separate meetings. Their names were proposed respectively by MNAs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and Syed Rafiullah and seconded by all the members of the Committees.