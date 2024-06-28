Friday, June 28, 2024
Armed dacoits take away cash from ice cream vendor, 2 med stores

STAFF REPORT
June 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK    -    Armed dacoits took away cash and cell phones from two medical stores and an ice cream vendor in broad day light while theft cases have also been reported in the limits of Attock City police station, spreading sense of insecurity among the traders and and public. Spokesman of Attock Police when contacted told The Nation that FIRs have been registered and police are on the hunt to arrest the culprits. As per the details, armed dacoits took away cash and cell phones from two medical stores (one in front of DHQ Hospital Attock and the other on Attock Kamra Road near People’s Colony). In another incident, the armed dacoits deprived an ice cream vendor of cash and escaped. Meanwhile, thieves took away cash and cell phones from two houses during night when the inmates were asleep in Mohala Awan Sharif. People from different walks of life told this journalist that such incidents are alarming and causing sense of insecurity. They demanded that police must start patrolling in the area to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

