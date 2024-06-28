'Bado Badi' once again taken down over copyright dispute

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan again suffered a blow as his viral song ‘Bado Badi’ was once again taken down by YouTube over a copyright issue.

Earlier, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan in a video message has claimed his highly populated song ‘Bado Badi’ has been restored.

The song liked by 29 million people was taken down by YouTube a few weeks ago over a copyright issue.

Appearing on social media, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, said, “I am grateful to Allah who helped me retake my song from YouTube. With the prayers of my fans and wishes, YouTube has restored my song ‘Bado Badi’, which I had dropped it on Eidul Fitr.

Actually, this song was a tribute to Madam Noor Jehan. Unfortunately, it was deleted on the complaint of those who were jealous of my popularity.

Now it has been restored. I congratulate you on this success.”

took the internet by storm as it garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube, surpassing the record of singer Ali Zafar, before it was deleted.