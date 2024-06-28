Friday, June 28, 2024
Balochistan CM inaugurates Chaman Master Plan Project

Our Staff Reporter
June 28, 2024
QUETTA   -   Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfaraz Bugti here on Thursday inaugurated the “Chaman Master Plan Project” during his visit to the border town of Chaman.  Chaman district, bordering with Afghanistan witnessed eight month protest by the local business community against the one-document regime implemented by the federal government following the apex committee decision in June 2023.  “The completion of Chaman Master Plan Project will greatly help make the bordering town a Border Trade hub instead of smuggling trade hub,” said CM Balochistan.

Provincial ministers, speaker Balochisan Assembly and also MPA-elect from Chaman district Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and other MPAs accompanied the CM.  Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expressed the hope that trade activities would not only get rise with the projects linked with the Chaman Master Plan, but it would also create amble employment activities for the local people of the bordering district.

The government, the CM said, is well aware of the problems of the local community. Development schemes launched in Chaman are the guarantor of economic stability of the area dwellers, he said.

