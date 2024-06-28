Bilawal vows to support democracy

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari yesterday vowed to support democracy and strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

The PPP chief conducted a series of meetings at his office in the Parliament House, addressing various political and organizational issues with party leaders from different regions. Qamar Zaman Kaira, a prominent member of PPP’s Central Executive Committee, had a detailed discussion with Bhutto Zardari about the political landscape in Punjab. The meeting focused on assessing the current political challenges and opportunities in the province and formulating plans to enhance the party’s influence and effectiveness in Punjab.

Mahmood Hayat Tochi Khan, a PPP leader from Vehari, met with Bilawal to discuss the political scenario in Mailsi Vehari. The discussion focused on the current political trends, challenges faced by the local party workers, and plans to improve the party’s outreach and effectiveness in the region. Former National Assembly member Raza Rabbani Khar met with Bhutto Zardari to talk about the political situation in Kot Addu. The discussion covered local political dynamics, voter concerns, and strategies to address the needs of the constituency. Tasneem Qureshi, Divisional President of PPP Sargodha, had a meeting with the PPP Chairman to discuss the political and organizational matters in the Sargodha division. The conversation included an evaluation of the party’s performance in the region and plans to boost its organizational structure and political outreach. Iqbal Khan Randhawa, a PPP leader from Lodhran, exchanged views with Bhutto Zardari on the political and organizational situation in Lodhran. Bhutto Zardari expressed his condolences over the passing of Randhawa’s brother, Mukhtar Randhawa, and assured support to the family. The meeting also included discussions on strategies to strengthen the party’s base in Lodhran.

Syed Sibte Hassan Shah Bukhari, Incharge of PPP Secretariat Islamabad, also met with the PPP Chairman. During the meeting, Bukhari briefed Bilawal on the challenges faced by party workers and proposed several measures to resolve these issues. The discussion emphasized the need for cohesive strategies to support party workers and improve their working conditions. Bilawal also met with a delegation from Dera Ismail Khan, including Sardar Qaizar Khan, Divisional President of PPP Dera Ismail Khan, National Assembly member Sardar Fatahullah Khan Miankhel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Sardar Ehsanullah Khan Miankhel, Tehsil Mayor of Mir Darban Kalan Sardar Humayun Khan Miankhel, and Tehsil Mayor of Proa Sardar Fakhrullah Khan Miankhel. The delegation discussed regional political dynamics and strategies to strengthen the party’s presence in their areas. Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said party was committed to its democratic values and was proud of its past. The PPP chief said the party wants to strengthen party as well as democratic system to ensure progress and prosperity of the country.