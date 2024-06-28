Bodies of three including two elderly sisters found

KARACHI - Bodies of three people including two elderly sisters were found from different localities of the metropolis, police said on Thursday.

According to details, bodies of two sisters aged about 60-year and living alone at home were recovered from a house in Khokhrapar area of Karachi. Bodies were shifted to hospital and postmortem report will confirm reasons of the death of the two. Rescue teams recovered body of an unidentified man from a stream in Manghopir. The body was shifted to hospital.