Bolivian army chief arrested after coup attempt

La Paz/ Moscow - Two Bolivian army leaders have been arrested after soldiers and tanks took up position in front of government buildings on Wednesday in what President Luis Arce called an attempted coup. The troops and tanks entered Plaza Murillo, a historic square where the presidency and Congress are situated, in the afternoon, prompting global condemnation of an attack on democracy. One of the tanks tried to break down a metal door of the presidential palace.

Surrounded by soldiers and eight tanks, the now-dismissed General Juan Jose Zuniga said the “armed forces intend to restructure democracy, to make it a true democracy and not one run by the same few people for 30, 40 years.”

AFP reporters saw soldiers and tanks pulling back from the square shortly after. The uprising lasted about five hours.

Russia on Thursday condemned an “attempted military coup” in Bolivia and warned against “destructive foreign interference” in the South American country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he hoped for “calm as soon as possible” and the foreign ministry said it “strongly condemns the attempted military coup.”

“We express our full, unwavering support for the government of President Luis Arce,” the foreign ministry said.

“We stand in solidarity with brotherly Bolivia, our reliable strategic partner,” it added.

Arce visited Russia earlier this month, holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and speaking at a major economic forum.

At the meeting, Putin hailed a “solid foundation of respect” between the countries and said he hoped to boost economic ties, according to a Kremlin readout of the meeting.

It was a rare trip to Russia by a foreign leader amid Moscow’s full-scale military offensive on Ukraine, which has isolated Putin on the world stage.

Moscow also took aim on Thursday at unspecified foreign states it said were trying to interfere in Bolivia’s political process.

“We warn against attempts at destructive foreign interference in the internal affairs of Bolivia and other states, which has repeatedly led to tragic consequences for a number of countries and peoples, including in the Latin American region,” the foreign ministry said.

It did not specify what kind of “foreign interference” it was referring to, although Moscow routinely deploys such language to criticise the United States and other Western countries.