Budget approval delayed as verbal slugfest mars PA session

Punjab Assembly’s session on Friday witnessed a ruckus as the opposition members shouted slogans and created chaos in the house which led to the delay in approval of the budget.

Scenes of pandemonium were visible in the house and Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan called the session on 02:00pm tomorrow (Saturday).

The speaker said he would try to improve the functioning of the house as matters related to the general public needed to be discussed.

The speaker suspended the membership of opposition members involved in creating chaos in the house.

The memberships of Zulfiqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed, Tayyab Rashid, Muhammad Atif, Sheikh Imtiaz, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ijaz Shafi, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Amir, Osama Asghar and Asad Abbas have been suspended.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has applauded the decision of suspension by saying that the opposition received the treatment it deserved.

“They even do not care about mothers and sisters’ respect. Foul language has been used in the assembly against the CM,” she highlighted.