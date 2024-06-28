Can Climate Litigation Influence Policy?

Given the increasing risks posed by climate change, calls for action on climate protection and climate justice have become louder. The case of Leghari v. Federation of Pakistan was a step in the right direction for climate justice in the country asserting that the government’s failure to act promptly infringed upon the plaintiff’s fundamental rights.

Looking back, not only did Pakistan distinguished itself as a pioneering advocate of global environmental policy when it chaired the G77 at the 1992 Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit in Brazil, but its judiciary has also played a pivotal role in advancing climate justice by innovatively interpreting the fundamental rights provided in the 1973 constitution.

In an impressive display of judicial ingenuity, the country’s superior courts have consistently adopted a unique and innovative approach to dealing with environmental cases by setting up commissions to study the issues and make recommendations. The development ranged from recognizing the precautionary principle in the Shehla Zia case in 1994 to a courageous commitment to environmental and climate justice in the Asghar Leghari case in 2018.

More importantly, growing attention by the courts to climate change issues strengthens policies aimed at protecting the lives of future generations and biodiversity, to create a right to a healthy environment.

In response, judges have increasingly employed general principles and norms such as fundamental rights to drive progress in climate action.

This, in return, has successfully catalyzed legal action against successive governments for their failure to implement climate policies in the country, thereby worsening the detrimental effects of climate change.

Moreover, new institutions such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Conference of the Parties (COP) have been created to address issues related to climate change, including aspects of advancing scientific research, facilitating international political negotiations, and crafting laws and policies to constrain and guide the international community on activities that negatively impact the climate.

Both, Scott Fulton and Judge Antonio Benjamin, distinguished environmental jurists from diverse continents and backgrounds, famously remarked that “What judges treat as important, a society comes to judge as important.” Thus, while complex cases will continue to require rigorous scrutiny, the honorable justices must be mindful of the urgency of the climate change threat in Pakistan and endeavor to expedite proceedings whenever feasible. Courts have a responsibility to act diligently, taking into account the rights of those who will be most affected by climate change and the court’s decision both now and in the future.

However, the judicial system cannot create new rights or make new laws without the necessary legal basis of pre-existing law. Nonetheless, possessing the sole authority to interpret these laws allows the judiciary the power to shape its application as it deems fit.

Therefore, the courts must develop what Judge Preston calls “climate consciousness,” that is, an acute awareness of the climate crisis and its causes and consequences that can guide the courts in interpreting and applying the law.

Climate change litigation cannot solve the global crisis of climate change on its own, but it plays a crucial role in raising awareness, mobilizing social action, and moving policymakers to action. In Europe, for instance, climate litigation has led to clear policy changes. In April 2021, the German Federal Constitutional Court ruled that the federal climate change law is unconstitutional because emissions reduction targets are insufficient to protect future generations.

Similarly, in a recent Climate Change Conference held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Senior Puisne Judge, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah also stressed that all judges, from the Supreme Court, High Courts and district judiciary, must take up climate change cases and make them mainstream like any other civil or criminal case.

Given the threat posed to human well-being by climate change, effective enforcement of evolving environmental law and understanding of concomitant scientific knowledge provides the basis for an effective judicial system equipped to achieve just decision-making in regulating the national climate policy of the country.

Justice Suntariya Muanpawong of Thailand, who was also a speaker, offered a poignant insight, stating: “When the executive and the legislature play an inactive role, the courts should do more. Climate litigation in many countries makes real changes: The courts, especially the administrative and constitutional courts, can force the other actors to increase more protections.”

Surely, every cloud has a silver lining and there is no doubt in my mind that the increasing number of climate litigation cases in Pakistan offers a promising beacon for legal reforms aimed at ensuring a healthy environment for future generations.

Fizza Ali

The writer is an Advocate of the High Courts of Pakistan. She is also a Columnist and Member of the International Bar Association. She tweets at @fizzaalik