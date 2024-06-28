CDWP approves 26 development projects worth Rs900 billion

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has granted nod to 26 development projects worth of Rs900 billion, paving the way for these unapproved projects for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25.

The CDWP, which met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in chair, has approved 17 projects worth Rs33 billion, while recommended 09 schemes worth Rs867 billion for further consideration of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The meeting started on 25th June and continued for three days to approve the unapproved projects included in the Federal PSDP 2024-25.

The forum has approved two projects related to agriculture & food sector including national agriculture productivity enhancement programme worth Rs3 billion and Pakistan model agriculture research center worth Rs4 billion. A project related to energy sector i.e. supply of gas to localities falling within 5km radius of gas producing fields by SSGCL worth Rs1.093 billion was also approved by the forum. A project of energy sector, 500 kV Matiari –Moro-Rahim Yar Khan Transmission Line worth Rs188.563 billion was recommended to ECNEC .The sources of financing are NTDC equity Rs31.632 billion, local debt Rs 75.847 billion and foreign debt Rs 80.112 billion.

The CWWP considered eight projects related to transport & communications sector and approved projects related to land for realignment of KKH from Takhot to Railkot due to construction of hydro dams on the River Indus, worth Rs4.134 billion, Gwadar blue economy worth Rs1.5 billion and land acquisition as per Gawdar Master plan 750 acres at Gwadar Junubi worth Rs3.920 billion. Another project of T&C sector namely revised PC-1 for construction of Lahore –Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar Motorway 295 Km worth Rs435.721 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The Korean EXIM bank provided funds to the tune of $269 million (Rs74.937 billion @ 1 US$ to 278.6 PKR) as informed by the EAD during the CDWP. Similarly, another project related to T&C namely construction of Chakdara-Chitral Road Project N-45 worth Rs. 10.961 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be funded through Korean loan of Korea EXIM Bank. Another project of T&C sector presented namely electrical & mechanical works, allied buildings and bridges of access roads of Lowari tunnel project” worth Rs37.257 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. A project of T&C presented in the meeting namely feasibility/cost estimate for dualization of Sialkot-Eminabad Road up to Kamoke including link to motorway, length 65.10 km in district Sialkot worth Rs10.688 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. A T&C sector project namely construction of border terminal at Pak-Afghanistan Border Badini length 40km District Killa Saifullah, Balochistan worth Rs24.945 billion was recommended to ECNEC. Four projects related to higher education were presented in the meeting namely provision of hostel facilities for 160 female students worth Rs617.503 million, establishment of National Institute of Intelligence and Security Studies at Quaid –I – Azam University Islamabad worth Rs1.969 billion and PM National Volunteer Corps worth Rs2.301 billion, which were approved by the CDWP. Another project of higher education sector presented in the meeting namely PM’s Youth Internship Program worth Rs. 27.692 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. Four projects related to mass media presented in the meeting namely revamping of PTVC worth Rs1.970 billion, second project upgradation and replacement of 300 KW Medium Wave Transmission at HPT Khuzdar Balochistan worth Rs1.540 billion, third project presented namely upgradation and replacement of 100 KW Medium Wave Transmission at HPT Quetta Balochistan worth Rs1.069 billion and the fourth project, feasibility designing and construction of national library and leaning centre worth Rs250 million were approved by the forum.

A project related to health sector presented in the meeting namely Qaid-e-Azam Health Tower Islamabad worth Rs15 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project will be financed through PSDP. The project envisages construction of a state-of-the-art medical tower to fill the gaps of health service delivery in Islamabad Capital Territory. A project related to industries & commerce presented in the meeting namely Invest Pakistan worth Rs1.230 billion was approved by the forum. The project will be funded through PSDP. A project related to governance presented in the meeting namely National Economic Transformation and 5Es Unit worth Rs. 2.824 billion got approved by the forum. The NETU project will serve as a strategic body focused on facilitating economic growth, enhancing productivity, and fostering innovation.

Three projects related to water resources sector presented in the meeting namely feasibility Study of integrated development of Chitral, Swat and Kabul Rivers worth Rs. 1.644 billion and flood management enhancement project- to be funded with JICA grant initiatives worth Rs. 119 million approved by the forum. Another project of Water Resources sector presented namely rehabilitation and improvement of left bank outfall drainage system (LBOD) worth Rs. 115.464 billion recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The source of financing is shared on 50/50 basis by federal and provincial governments of Sindh, while it will be executed by the WAPDA.