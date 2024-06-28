Concerned Senate body seeks complete report on projects

Committee seeks ten-year performance report from chairman of Federal Flood Commission.

ISLAMABAD - Showing concern over the irregularities in Right Bank Out Fall Drain (RBOD) I-II projects by WAPDA, the Senate Committee on Water Resources has sought a complete report on the projects. The issue of RBOD-I and II irregularities echoed during the inaugural session of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources that was held under the chairmanship of Senator Shahadat Awan.

The meeting was convened specifically to receive a comprehensive briefing from the chairman of the Federal Flood Commission on the Flood Protection Plan and preparedness of the commission for the forthcoming monsoon season and its potential impacts. The Committee chair expressed disappointment at the absence of ministry officials, emphasizing the importance of their presence during such crucial times of the monsoon. Highlighting the onset of the monsoon season, the Committee stressed upon the proactive nature of their meeting, aimed at preemptive measures. Senator Humayun Mohmand underscored the significance of managing water flows from Tarbela, stressing the annual deadline of August 20 for reservoir levels. In response, officials outlined protocols for managing floodwaters through Tarbela, including controlled releases during heavy rainfall. The Committee sought a ten-year performance report from the chairman of the Federal Flood Commission.

Concerns were raised about the ongoing damage to Right Bank Out Fall Drain (RBOD) I-II, with suspicions of irregularities by WAPDA prompting a demand for a detailed report. Regarding the cause of floods in Kalam, that had washed away hotels and other infrastructure, it was informed that the encroachment in the affected areas were the prime reason for the devastation. The Committee reiterated that eradication of encroachments was under federal jurisdiction, with satellite data requested to identify affected zones, as directed by the Supreme Court in its decision in Marvi Memon case.

Discussions also touched upon the funding for the commissions, with scrutiny over the allocation of the same in previous years. The chairman of the Committee advocated for additional staffing as required by the Federal Flood Commission, stressing the importance of efficient resource management. Reviewing annual reports dating back to 2017, the Committee expressed dismay at apparent duplications there in, calling for more substantive content in future submissions.

Senator Fesal Vawda, a key committee member, issued a stark warning during the committee meeting about the looming catastrophe of devastating floods anticipated in the upcoming monsoon season. Vawda categorically cautioned the provinces to proactively implement preemptive measures to shield themselves from the impending deluge during this monsoon season. He warned that if the provincial governments would not prepare extensively to mitigate the consequences of anticipated flood, a catastrophe may occur.

He lamented the government’s failure to learn from past experiences, regretting it of dragging the nation back into the abyss of flood turmoil. He emphatically stressed the urgent need of empowering the Federal Flood Commission, and asserted that relegating this critical responsibility solely to provincial authorities would be insufficient. Senator Fesal Vawda also emphasized in no uncertain terms that relying on mere optics to combat this crisis would not only inadequate but futile. The chairman of the Federal Flood Commission delivered a detailed briefing on the Commission’s Flood Protection Plan and readiness measures for the upcoming monsoon season. Key initiatives included the establishment of a Flood Communication Cell and the issuance of Daily Flood Situation Reports (DFSR) for public.

The chairman committee directed the commission to submit the updated DFSR to the committee, government and relevant agencies. While concluding the session, the committee directed the commission that preemptive measures for the removal of encroachments, contingency planning, and completion of flood protection projects before the onset of the monsoon season ought to be taken as a step to avoid the apprehended catastrophe.

The meeting was attended by Senators Faisal Saleem Rahman, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Muhammad Fesal Vawda, Poonjo Bheel, Hidayattullah Khan, and Senator Khalil Tahir. Later, Federal Minister for Water Resources Senator Musadik Malik joined the proceedings as well.