Doctors replant partially amputated hand at DHQ hospital in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Amir Bashir on Thursday said that a team of doctors and staff successfully replanted partially amputated hand of a patient after hours long operation conducted for the first time ever at DHQ hospital, here.

It was a big achievement by the team of doctors led by surgeon Dr Tariq Saeed who successfully completed an extremely complicated operation saving the patient Muhammad Ali from lifelong disability, the MS said in a statement and attributed the feat to doctors and the modern equipment made available at the hospital by the Punjab government under orders from Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz under health sector revamping initiative.

Doctors would not have been able to conduct the operation had there been no modern equipment, recently made available by the provincial government, he added. Dr Amir Bashir said that the hospital administration was strictly implementing the orders of CM Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and secretary health and ensuring availability of all medical, surgical, diagnostic and modern screening facilities to the patients. Doctors immediately attended the patient soon after he was brought to emergency with most part of his hand detached from the wrist with all the veins and tissues severed and it was hanging by some part of skin and flesh.

He was rushed to the operation theatre where doctors performed hours long surgery to save him from the disability. The man was working on a fodder cutting machine when he suffered the blow.

Two children drowned in fish pond

Two children, a minor boy and his sister, drowned while bathing in a pond at a fish farm in the suburbs of the city on Thursday, rescuers said.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that they received information that five-year-old Khadeeja and seven-year-old Hadi s/o Shakir had drowned. They reached the site at Khanga Shumali, Jhang Road, within thirteen minutes but by that time, the relatives had retrieved their bodies. They had died on the spot. However, on insistence of relatives, the bodies were taken to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh where doctors pronounced them dead. The bodies then were handed over to their heirs.

Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point

Three unidentified armed robbers looted cash from a shop situated at Multan Road near on Thursday noon. According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers entered into an iron shop of Malik Akhtar situated at Multan Road. The criminals held hostage the owner and staff of the shop and looted cash Rs40,000 and mobile phones. The criminals opened firing on the staffers when they tried to resist the robbery bid, however, none of them was injured with the firing. Receiving information through emergency helpline 15, the police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident. A case has also been registered against unknown criminals and all police pickets have also been informed, police sources added.