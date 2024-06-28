Friday, June 28, 2024
Drive against power theft continues

June 28, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   A drive against electricity theft and the kunda mafia continues successfully in various parts of Mardan district.

According to the district administration, the operation has been launched on the directives of the provincial government and instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Khan Sherpao. Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Shagufta Sawar Aminullah Khan, along with officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and police, is leading the operation.

The joint team conducted operations in various areas, including Abid Khan Kalay, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Yousaf, and Gujar Ghari. During the operation, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III met with the people and appealed for cooperation with PESCO officials against the kunda mafia. She emphasized the importance of timely payment of electricity bills to ensure a permanent solution to the issue of load shedding.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Khan Sherpao, the district administration, in collaboration with WAPDA officials, is conducting a joint operation against electricity theft. He stated that the operation would continue until the complete elimination of electricity theft.

