KARACHI - Fida , Director confirmation (BS-19) presently posted at Electronic Media is transfered and posted as Director Information Sukkur with immediate effect and untill further orders. According to a notification, Fida Baladi will replace Aziz Ahmed Hakro who was transfered and posted as Director Information Social Media Karachi. Abdul Majid Khan, Director Information (BS-19) is transfered and posted as Director Electronic Media Karachi.