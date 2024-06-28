First ever flight of Somon Air lands at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD - The first-ever flight of Somon Air, Tajikistan’s national airline, successfully landed at New Islamabad International Airport from Dushanbe. The momentous occasion was marked by the arrival of Flight SMR 129 at 11:45 AM, carrying fourteen passengers, informed CAA HQs spokesman on Thursday. As a traditional gesture, fire tenders from the Civil Aviation Rescue and Fire Fighting Service presented a cannon salute. To celebrate this milestone, a small but delightful cake cutting ceremony took place. Notable figures such as Governor KPK Faisal Karimkundi and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda graced the event with their presence. The Airport Manager, Director SAPs, and other esteemed dignitaries were also in attendance. Later in the day, Flight SMR 130 departed from Islamabad at approximately 02:45 pm, carrying 52 passengers on board.