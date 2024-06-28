Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five head constables promoted

Agencies
June 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   The process of departmental promotions is going on in the Punjab Police, in which five head constables in Motor Transport Wing have been promoted as the assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs). According to Punjab Police sources, those promoted include Mirza Khan, Iftikhar Hussain, Alamgir, Abbas Raza and Khalid Mahmood. SSP MT Punjab Nida Umar Chatta and DSP Khalid Saeed installed the promotion badges.

The SSP also presented honorary shields to Sub Inspector Manzoor Ahmed and Nasir Ali on their retirement.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024