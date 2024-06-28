Greenery, trees bring respite to villagers in scorching heat

THATTA - For two weeks, the people of Thatta and Sujawal have endured sweltering heat, with temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius in both coastal districts. The surge in temperature has severely impacted business activities in urban areas, leaving major city streets eerily deserted. However, people in remote villages of Sujawal and Thatta districts are finding natural ways to cope with the heat. They are bathing in water channels, sitting under trees, and spending time in green farmlands.

Ghulam Rasool, a farmer responsible for inspecting water flow, spends his day sitting along the water channel in the shade of thick trees. “I’m well aware of the heat’s intensity, but its impact on me is lesser because I spend my time in greenery,” Ghulam Rasool claims. He also brings his children to the land to let them experience the aura of greenery and fresh air.

Allah Bux, a local grower, states that people are facing dire consequences for tampering with nature. He explains that trees reduce the impact of heat, but unfortunately, people are chopping trees for their selfish interests. “The extraordinary surge in temperature indicates that we should return to our basics and work towards ecological betterment.”

Khamiso Muhammad Khan, a seasoned grower, describes the impact of warm weather on seasonal crops. “Extreme heat has adverse effects on paddy crops, especially in coastal areas where the land is less fertile than in other parts of the province.” He adds that cotton and tomato crops have also suffered due to the scorching heat.