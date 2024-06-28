IFA disposes off 4000 bottles of hazardous soda drinks

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) disposed off 4000 bottles of hazardous soda drinks during a crackdown in the federal capital. According to details, with rise in temperate the sale of harmful beverages has surged and people to seek relief rushes to soda and drink shops, many of which are selling their products without meeting health standards. Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, revealed that many beverage sellers were not maintaining a proper healthy environment. She said that the IFA during a crackdown seized a large consignment of faulty soda bottles and on the spot destroyed 4,000 bottles besides imposing heavy fines for supplying contaminated water. The soda bottles contained poor-quality water and ingredients, risking public health, she added. DDO IFA emphasized that selling unsafe soda drinks, especially during extreme heat, was unacceptable.

She urged citizens to check the quality of the soda they consume to avoid health risks.

Tahira Saddique warned that strict action would be taken against the violators who were involved in selling sub-standard drinks and no compromise would be made on the health on the citizens.