Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IFA disposes off 4000 bottles of hazardous soda drinks

Agencies
June 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) disposed off 4000 bottles of hazardous soda drinks during a crackdown in the federal capital. According to details, with rise in temperate the sale of harmful beverages has surged and people to seek relief rushes to soda and drink shops, many of which are selling their products without meeting health standards. Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, revealed that many beverage sellers were not maintaining a proper healthy environment. She said that the IFA during a crackdown seized a large consignment of faulty soda bottles and on the spot destroyed 4,000 bottles besides imposing heavy fines for supplying contaminated water. The soda bottles contained poor-quality water and ingredients, risking public health, she added. DDO IFA emphasized that selling unsafe soda drinks, especially during extreme heat, was unacceptable.

She urged citizens to check the quality of the soda they consume to avoid health risks.

Maximum relief provided to common man in budget: PM

Tahira Saddique warned that strict action would be taken against the violators who were involved in selling sub-standard drinks and no compromise would be made on the health on the citizens.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024