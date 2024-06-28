Incarcerated Imran Khan moves IHC against denial of meetings with PTI leaders, lawyers

Incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founder has filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court regarding the denial of meetings and consultations with his party leaders and lawyers.

Khan, currently held in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, has named the Interior Ministry, Defence Ministry, home secretary, Punjab government and jail superintendent as respondents in his petition.

The petition argues that despite court orders, the jail superintendent has prohibited meetings with lawyers and party leaders.

Previously, the Islamabad High Court had permitted consultations between and his party leaders for the allocation of party tickets for the Feb 8 general elections.

The petition claims that due to the ill intentions of his opponents, the process of consulting for the allocation of party tickets was obstructed.

It asserts that officials from intelligence agencies oversee all jail operations, hindering the PTI founder's ability to consult with party leaders.

The petition contrasts 's treatment with that of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was allowed to meet 15 people daily during his imprisonment.

The former premier has requested the court to grant him permission to consult with party leadership on various issues and to prevent intelligence agencies from meddling in civil administration affairs.