Islamabad police nab 2 murder suspects

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Units (HIU) of police stations of Aabpara and Sihala have arrested two suspects involved in murder cases and put them behind the bars, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. Of two, one suspect was an absconder in the murder case, he said.

According to him, on June 21, 2024, a citizen filed a complaint at Aabpara Police Station stating that he is a resident of Bhara Kahu, Islamabad, and that an accused namely Usman shot and killed his son, namely Fahad Masood. Upon receiving the complaint, Aabpara Police Station promptly registered case number 766 on June 21, 2024, and began an investigation. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza took strict notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the accused involved in the incident. Aabpara and Homicide Police traced the blind murder case using advanced technical and scientific methods and arrested two accused, namely Usman and a woman named Neelam, in a short time.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to killing the victim due to an illicit relationship with his wife. The victim was a resident of Bhara Kahu and worked in a private company in I-9. The accused shot and killed Fahad Masood in sector G-7 on June 21. The vehicle and the murder weapon used in the incident were recovered from the accused possession. After the incident, the accused went into hiding. Further investigation is ongoing. IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG Islamabad commended the police team. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that Islamabad Police is taking indiscriminate action to prevent crimes, violence, and murder incidents. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such incidents, ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice with solid evidence.

He said that the Islamabad Sihala police station and Homicide Unit police teams have arrested an absconder involved in a murder case. He said that the Sihala police station received an application from a citizen who stated that he is a resident of Bahria Town Phase 07, Islamabad and the accused Muhammad Abbas injured Ahmed Ejaz who succumbed to his injuries. Upon receiving the application, the Sihala police team registered an FIR no. 97. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police teams utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested a wanted absconder namely, Muhammad Abbas, while further investigation is underway. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis. He said that the Islamabad Police adopts a zero-tolerance policy against violence, including injustices and crimes, and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them. He further directed all officers and officials to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

IG Islamabad visits canteen in CPO

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the canteen at the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, during his visit, the IGP Islamabad reviewed the food and other facilities provided to police officers. He inquired about the quality and cleanliness of the food from the canteen staff and directed them to further improve quality and hygiene in the canteen. In response to directives from the IGP Islamabad, the canteen was established at the Central Police Office to ensure officers have access to quality food at discounted rates. Efforts are ongoing to maintain the supply of the highest quality food in the canteen. Additionally, a tea café has been set up for the recreation of police officers. The IGP Islamabad emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in food quality and cleanliness, ensuring officers receive quality meals. He stressed that any compromise on food quality would be unacceptable. Furthermore, he highlighted that maintaining officers’ health would boost morale and enhance their ability to perform duties effectively.