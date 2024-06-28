Friday, June 28, 2024
Javed Latif condemns US resolution against Pakistan's elections

10:39 PM | June 28, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Javed Latif said the American resolution regarding Pakistan's elections was condemnable. 

Talking to media in Lahore, Latif said that former PM Nawaz Sharif was repeatedly jailed. Those who want instability in Pakistan support such activities, he asserted. 


Talking about the occupied Kashmir, he said bloodshed was being played there. There was a plan to block China's investment in 2014 as well. He said that America does not consider the violation of human rights in Gaza, Syria, Iraq and other countries.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the resolution in favour of manipulation after the voting in the general elections in Pakistan on Feb 8, 2024. People's participation in the process was highlighted. 

