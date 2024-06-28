Jhelum administration organise mock exercise to tackle any monsoon emergency

Gujar khan - The district administration of Jhelum while taking preemptive measures at the arrival of monsoon rains and to tackle danger of flooding in the Jhelum river have organised mock exercises of Rescue 1122, civil civil defense, police, and other departments at the banks of the Jhelum River near Pind Dadan Khan on Thursday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Osama Sheron, the tehsil administration of Pind Dadan Khan in the light of chief minister’s instructions have made preparations to meet any emergency during the monsoon season.

According to the officer, mock exercises were participated by district disaster management coordinator, Rescue 1122; civil defense, health, education, social welfare, livestock, and police departments as well. These exercises were also inspected by the Deputy Commissioner, Jhelum, Syeda Ramla Ali.

Engineer Saeed Ahmed, District Emergency Officer (DEO), while briefing the officers said that flood affectees registration camps, medical camps, incident command posts have been established along side areas of the river Jhelum while all the equipment required for the rescue operations were also maintained in working condition. The deputy commissioner also watched the roving and rescue operations on the river designed to warm up the volunteers. The ambulance services of different NGOs have also been placed on alert to meet any emergency, the sources of civil defense claimed.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Jhelum have launched an operation against pilferage of water from supply lines to remotest villages of Tehsil Pind Dadan khan where the denizens were being deprieved due to this unlawful practice. The Assistant Commissioner Pind Dadan Khan tehsil, Osama Sheron, told the Nation that remote areas of Dhaddi Thall, Bhelewal, Lillah, Kundwal, Kahana, Raj Garh and Ahmed Abad localities of tehsil Pind Dadan Khan were getting insufficient drinking water from the Niromi Dhan water supply lines specially devised for these villages as the sub soil water was brackish in that region of the Salt Range.

The assistant commissioner told that the villages located at the foots of Khewra Salt range were dependent on the water supply lines arranged from Niromi Dhan reservoirs locted 20 km away in the Chakwal district.

The officer said that the influentials of the area with the connivance of local mangers of supply valves had contrived illegal connections at the marriage halls, restaurants, cattle shed and service station owners were infringing on the rights of the domestic consumers.

According to the AC, some politically powerful people were also using this water for irrigation of agri lands while the residents at the tail end were without water at their homes. The assistant commissioner who directly supervised the operation told that dozens of illegal connections have been disconnected and the supply of water at tail ends was improving and he assured that operation would continue unsparingly.

“The deputy commissioner Syeda Ramla Ali, and MNA Farrakh Altaf, have also backed up the operation as the clamour of the residents was also highlighted in the print and social media,” he said.

Muhammad Waseem a prominent media person of Pind Dadan Khan told that the residents of these remote villages have expressed their gratitude to the administration for providing water upto their homes through this operation.