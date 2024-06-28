KP CM adviser calls for youth protection

Peshawar - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan has urged the officers of the Youth Affairs department to fulfill their responsibilities in protecting the youth from social evils and encouraging them towards healthy activities while organizing awareness campaigns against drugs in society.

He said that the officers of the department should take steps to attract the youth to voluntary activities such as plantation campaigns for environmental protection. He further stated that the provincial government is launching the Ehsaas Rozgar Scheme to provide employment to the youth of the province, through which free loans will be provided to start their own businesses.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of District Youth Officers of Peshawar and Mardan Divisions in Peshawar on Wednesday. Director of Youth Affairs Dr. Noman Mujahid was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the Director of Youth Affairs briefed the Adviser about the ongoing activities of the department and the future annual calendar plan for the welfare of the youth. He was also apprised of the latest position of youth centers to be established for the youth.

The Adviser to CM emphasized organizing various district festivals as annual entertainment activities under Youth Affairs. He also discussed with the officers the development plans of the government regarding youth and the youth entrepreneurship plan through the IT Board. The Adviser assured strengthening the district infrastructure of the directorate in the province. He urged the officers to play a role in the mental health of the youth and effective drug prevention.