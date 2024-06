Peshawar - The KP Excise and Narcotics Department on Thursday destroyed drugs worth Rs. 290 million under the supervision of judicial staff.

The total volume of drugs was 10,141 kg, according to the spokesman of the Excise Department. The destroyed drugs included 935 kg of hashish, 66 kg of opium, 121 kg of heroin, and 19 kg of ice. These drugs were seized from different places in Peshawar.