Friday, June 28, 2024
KP govt lifts ban on recruitment

June 28, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has lifted the ban on recruitment in government departments, following directives from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gundapur. A letter issued from the Chief Minister’s secretariat to the Chief Secretary instructed the removal of the ban on all types of recruitment across the province.

Chief Minister Gundapur had initially imposed the ban on March 3, with exceptions for cases already undergoing processing at the Public Services Commission. Subsequently, an investigation into recruitments conducted during the caretaker government’s tenure in KP has been initiated. Upon assuming office, Chief Minister Gundapur requested a detailed report on all recruitments made between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024, directing concerned authorities to compile the information within a week.

