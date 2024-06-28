KP health minister, SCCI agree to boost cooperation

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah have agreed to form a joint committee for close coordination to resolve issues faced by the business community in the pharmaceutical sector.

The committee will consist of two members from the chamber and high officials of the provincial health department. It will frame strategies to address the grievances and problems of the business community in this sector. The committee will also make joint efforts to promote the pharmaceutical industry and business in the province.

This agreement came during a meeting between SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and provincial Minister for Health Qasim Ali Shah at the chamber house on Thursday. Former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI vice presidents Sanaullah and Ejaz Afridi, former SCCI presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Riaz Arshad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Imran Mohmand, members of the SCCI executive committee, Acting Secretary General, and members of the business community attached to the pharma sector were present.

Fuad Ishaq addressed the meeting, stating that despite difficult conditions, the pharmaceutical industry and business of medicines have grown significantly. He emphasized the need for proactive initiatives at the governmental level to resolve issues amicably. Mr. Ishaq proposed ensuring the chamber’s representation in the provincial quality control board and the Board of Governors of MTIs Hospitals in Peshawar, and called for the enforcement of section 34 of the DRAP.

The chamber president emphasized making the DRAP local office fully functional and providing facilities to the business community under a one-window operation.

He suggested forming a joint committee between SCCI and the Health Department, to which the provincial health minister agreed, announcing the committee’s formation and notification for next week.

Riaz Arshad, former president, also spoke on the occasion, calling for the implementation of section 34 of the DRAP Act. Participants of the meeting presented various demands and proposals, mostly relating to the audit of the central research fund, bringing uniformity in the system, enforcement of quality principles, extending the business license period from two to five years, and addressing hurdles in the sale, supply chain, and import of medical equipment.