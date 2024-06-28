Lady Constable among 2 suspended for extorting money from BISP beneficiaries in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police constables including a lady constable on charge of abusing powers and extortion of money from the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Sports Programme (BISP). A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that Lady Constable Tasleem Bashir was appointed for security at BISP Centre of Government College for Women Mamonkanjan where she alongwith his co-worker Constable Muhammad Asif extorted money from the female beneficiaries of BISP.

When monitoring officer of the BISP Centre Naeem Khan interfered and directed the police officials to return money to the BISP beneficiaries, the accused police constables tortured him and hurled threats of dire consequences.

Therefore, Mamonkanjan police on the complaint of Naeem Khan registered a case against both police constables including Lady Constable Tasleem Bashir and Constable Muhammad Asif under sections 506-B, 186, 427 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 155-C of Police Orders and started investigation, he said.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SP Sadr Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest. The CPO said that abuse of power and corruption would not be tolerated at any cost and whosoever would be found involved in violating law would be taken to task.

The CPO also suspended both accused constables while further action would be taken against them on receipt of inquiry report, the spokesperson added.

Fireworks material seized, six arrested

The police recovered fireworks material and illicit weapons from a car near Vegetable Market Chowk and arrested the accused.

According to the police sources, a police team, headed by ASI Muhammad Tahir Naseer, stopped a suspicious car near Saim Puli Chanchalwala, Jhang Road. The police recovered fireworks material in huge quantity and illicit weapons from the vehicle.

The police arrested six persons identified as Shahzeb, Nasir, Kashif Shah, Ahmae, Balal, and Arbaz. A case has been registered against the accused and sent them behind bars.

Mutilated body found from canal

A mutilated body of a young boy was recovered from Jhang branch canal near Pull Dingru, Sargodha Road in Nishatabad police limits on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, locals spotted a body floating in canal water near a bridge and informed the rescue office. A team reached the spot and fished it out. Marks of cut were also found on the back side of the neck, rescuers said.

The body was handed over to Nishatabad police which shifted it to the mortuary for post-mortem. Identification of the deceased was yet to be made.