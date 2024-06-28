LHC Chief Justice directs doctors to end strike

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Thursday directed doctors to immediately end their strike in government hospitals.

The acting chief justice issued these instructions while hearing a petition filed by Shabbir Niazi, President of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), seeking a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal hospital fire incident.

At the start of the proceedings, the acting chief justice remarked that doctors should be in hospitals, not in courtrooms. He urged doctors to resume their duties, assuring them that they would be provided with all necessary protection.

In response, the YDA president stated that he would address this issue in the doctors’ council. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan observed that Punjab is the largest province, with a population of 120 million, and doctors and engineers are valuable assets to the country. He reiterated that doctors would receive all kinds of protection. Subsequently, the acting chief justice allowed the Young Doctors Association to amend and refile their petition.