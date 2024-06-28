LHC's election tribunal orders Atta Tarar, ECP to submit forms 45, 47 and 48

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) election tribunal has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar to submit original forms 45, 47 and 48.

Justice Anwaar Hussain, heading the election tribunal in LHC, heard the petition and ordered the submission of all original forms.

The election tribunal has ordered Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar to submit forms 45, 47 and 48 along with affidavit until July 22.

Meanwhile, LHC’s election tribunal has also directed the ECP to submit these forms along with other documents including an affidavit.