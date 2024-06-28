Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC's election tribunal orders Atta Tarar, ECP to submit forms 45, 47 and 48

LHC's election tribunal orders Atta Tarar, ECP to submit forms 45, 47 and 48
Web Desk
5:13 PM | June 28, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) election tribunal has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar to submit original forms 45, 47 and 48. 

Justice Anwaar Hussain, heading the election tribunal in LHC, heard the petition and ordered the submission of all original forms. 

The election tribunal has ordered Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar to submit forms 45, 47 and 48 along with affidavit until July 22. 

Meanwhile, LHC’s election tribunal has also directed the ECP to submit these forms along with other documents including an affidavit.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024