Man at large after killing mother in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A man shot dead his mother in the area of Sargodha, police said on Thursday.

According to details, Tahir, a resident of Baharwala, had suspicions about character of his mother Hameeda Bibi (45). On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, the accused shot his mother dead and fled the scene. The police concerned handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.

Six profiteers booked

The district administration got arrested six shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, the price control magistrates inspected various points and got arrested Muhammad Naveed, Irfan, Naqash, Tauqeer Hussain, Muhammad Amjad and Umar Hayat for overcharging, and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.

The DC said action against profiteers was going on a daily basis in order to ensure implementation of official rates in the markets.

PFA discards 1000-kg dead chicken

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1000 kilogrammes of dead chicken meat during an operation in the area of tehsil Sahiwal on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, a PFA team caught a vehicle loaded with the dead broiler in Maherabad Colony. The team discarded the dead chicken and got registered an FIR against the accused. The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of good quality food items to the masses across the division.

Inter-district rustler gang busted

The police said on Thursday that four members of an inter-district cattle-lifter gang had been arrested and cash and stolen cattle recovered from them.

On the direction of Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, Jhal Chakian police team conducted a raid and arrested four rustlers and recovered cash and cattle worth of Rs2.7 million from them. The accused were wanted by police in various cases of cattle lifting. Further investigation was underway.