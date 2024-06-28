Man injured by robbers dies in hospital

A youngster who was shot at and injured by robbers on Monday died in a hospital, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

The youth, identified as Zeeshan, was wounded by robbers on resistance in Korangi. He was taken to hospital where he remained under treatment for a day.

On Tuesday, he succumbed to his injuries. The robbers who injured him were later caught by citizens and handed over to police.

Police in Kati Pahari arrested two suspected robbers after an encounter. Police claimed that the robbers were history-sheeters and wanted in many cases of heinous crimes. They were identified as Hussain and Asif.

In another incident, police arrested a robber when he was injured in shootout with the law enforcers. A stolen bike and a pistol were recovered from him.

In Korangi Zia Colony, two persons were injured in firing between two groups. Police reached the crime scene and launched investigation.