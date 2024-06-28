Friday, June 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man injured by robbers dies in hospital

Man injured by robbers dies in hospital
Web Desk
1:14 AM | June 28, 2024
National

A youngster who was shot at and injured by robbers on Monday died in a hospital, Dunya News reported on Tuesday. 

The youth, identified as Zeeshan, was wounded by robbers on resistance in Korangi. He was taken to hospital where he remained under treatment for a day. 

On Tuesday, he succumbed to his injuries. The robbers who injured him were later caught by citizens and handed over to police. 

Police in Kati Pahari arrested two suspected robbers after an encounter. Police claimed that the robbers were history-sheeters and wanted in many cases of heinous crimes. They were identified as Hussain and Asif.

In another incident, police arrested a robber when he was injured in shootout with the law enforcers. A stolen bike and a pistol were recovered from him. 

In Korangi Zia Colony, two persons were injured in firing between two groups. Police reached the crime scene and launched investigation.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1719466123.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024