Matiari DC orders arrangements in view of NDMA severe rainfall warning

HYDERABAD - Following a severe rainfall warning issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for July, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Matiari, Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh on Thursday chaired an urgent meeting with all relevant departments. He expressed dissatisfaction with the poor performance of local bodies including municipal, town administration, food department, education works, irrigation scarp tube well division and provincial forest department.

The DC emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan, citing the risk of rainwater entering food department warehouses and potentially causing huge losses of wheat stocks under open sky in the district. He also directed the town administration Matiari and public health department to devise a permanent plan for drainage and disposal, adding that “Kari Khad” where drainage water of Matiari town accumulated and created enormous problems during rains for the public, adding it must be evacuated on a war footing basis.

The deputy commissioner also expressed displeasure over the performance of the forest department and stated that tree-cutting practice continues without any check or legal action. He highlighted the importance of trees, which play the role of natural shields against flood damage along the Indus River, canals and tributaries. The deputy commissioner expressed displeasure for Irrigation Scarp Tubewell Division’s inadequate performance regarding the Markh Wah Scheme.

This scheme was designed to evacuate water from low-lying areas near Saeedabad, situated on both sides of Mehran highway and Bhali Dino Kaka.

He highlighted that these areas suffered huge losses during the 2022 floods and remain vulnerable to potential damage from heavy rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season.

Despite concerns, the deputy commissioner acknowledged receipt of contingency plans from 22 institutions and said that 10% of rescue and relief equipment from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh had been received.

It was informed in the meeting that there were 22 low-lying places in the district where rainwater stagnates, therefore various options for disposal of this water were also discussed in detail.